The project, funded by Essex County Council, is bringing Lego education kits into libraries in priority levelling up areas across the county.

Lego education SPIKE essential kits use a combination of relatable minifigures and blocks, alongside Lenovo Chromebooks, to challenge young learners aged six to 11.

Free, bookable Lego in libraries sessions will launch in Tendring libraries soon.

Louise McKinlay, deputy leader of Essex County Council, said: “Lego in libraries is a great new opportunity for children in Essex, not only to develop their English and maths skills, but also their digital ICT skills.

“In addition, it helps them to become familiar at a young age with using different forms of technology, all while having fun.”

As well as encouraging children to develop their problem-solving skills using science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) concepts, they will also get the chance to learn how to code.

Lego in libraries is jointly funded by two of the council’s programmes, Digital Essex and Multiply in Essex.

Digital Essex’s goal is to overcome the causes of digital exclusion, which include access, affordability, and adoption of the skills needed to use digital technologies.

Jo Powell, Essex Libraries Literacy Lead, added: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lego Education into the libraries because it’s so important to be engaging children with their learning, not just inside the classroom but also outside.

“The library is a really great place to do that as it’s so inviting and welcoming for everybody.”

Youngsters have been trying out the Lego kits and have spoken about their experiences.

Franchesca, a 9-year-old from Essex, tried out the kit in her library.

She said: “I think other children should come along and do this to learn social skills, build friendships and learn how to code.”

The Lego in libraries sessions will launch in Essex libraries on Tuesday, May 30.

Attendees must book their sessions and can do so by visiting bit.ly/3NSSN4w.