The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, performed a short set from Liverpool’s historic docks yesterday.

Dressed in a turquoise and green cardigan with a matching hair clip holding back his long blonde hair, he was accompanied by an acoustic guitarist.

Harking back to his days busking to strangers on the street, Sam, who hails from Maldon but now lives in north Essex, sung a cover of Queen’s Radio Ga Ga as well as his own songs Somebody and Mountain.

Performer - Sam Ryder surprised fans in Liverpool (Image: PA Media)

Eurovision fans gathered after he put out a call on social media.

For his rendition of Radio Ga Ga, he changed the lyrics to reference Eurovision’s history before encouraging the crowd to take part in a call and response section.

He also called for a round of applause for the “legends” performing at Eurovision this year.

As he ended his set, rain began to fall heavily, although the crowd stayed to cheer his departure.

Crowds - A sea of Sam Ryder fans turned up (Image: PA Media)

The singer rose to fame as the British hopeful in Eurovision 2022 missing out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

He has gone on to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, sing with members of Queen during a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium, and score a number one album.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool this year after the UK was chosen to host on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

It is the first time the competition has been held in the UK for 25 years.

Sam wasn’t the only familiar face to make a surprise appearance on the day of the second semi-final – with children’s character Peppa Pig also popping up.

While Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were preparing to announce the results, Peppa Pig invaded the stage leading a conga line.

Eurovision royalty - Rylan Clark met King Charles and Queen Camilla in Liverpool (Image: PA Media)

Commentator Rylan Clark, who lives in Stanford-le-Hope, joked the character had “taken over” his dressing room before the broadcast.