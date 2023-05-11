Police officers swooped in on the hotel in Clacton after the receptionist alerted Essex Police over the Easter holiday.

A force spokesman said the children have been safeguarded while the men were arrested and remain under investigation.

It came during a crackdown against child exploitation in Essex, with undercover police officers and cadets testing hotels and B&Bs across the county.

Aerial view - Clacton

Since January, checks have been carried out in Colchester and wider Essex, but only 28 per cent of the establishments took action when presented with a situation that should have raised concerns.

The work comes as part of national initiative Operation Makesafe which helps businesses spot and report signs that children and young people are being taken advantage of.

Victims may be trafficked across counties to sell drugs, coerced into sexual relationships with adults or incentivised to commit crime with alcohol, cigarettes, mobile phones or money.

Every hotel, B&B and guest house in Essex - more than 300 in total - was contacted to make them aware of what they should be looking out for, and told to expect spot checks to take place.

Safety checks - police officers visited hotels across Essex (Image: Essex Police)

During a test purchase at another Essex hotel, a receptionist was praised when she felt something was wrong at the check-in desk and took a teenage police cadet into a side room to establish if they needed help.

Det Chief Insp Dan Morrissey said: “Child exploitation is a horrendous crime and hotels and B&Bs are regularly used by perpetrators for the purposes of meeting, grooming and ultimately abusing children and young people.”

He continued: “We will continue to test venues and we will name and shame if they continue to fail. If people think they’ve seen something they feel isn’t right, report it.

“Tell us dates, times and descriptions of individuals and we will act on it.”

If you have any concerns regarding a child or young person, you should call 101 and quote Op Makesafe.