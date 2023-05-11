A man was reportedly attacked with a hammer while he was in a vehicle in Wash Lane, on Tuesday, May 9, at about 7pm.

No-one was seriously hurt during the incident and a man was arrested a short time later.

Nathan Phillips, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with a series of offences in relation to the incident.

They include failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage, dangerous driving, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, stalking without fear, alarm, or distress and theft from a shop.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said "We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or people with any footage to contact us.

"In particular we want to speak to anyone who saw a dark or navy-coloured van was being driven along Burrs Road, Wash Lane, Old Road, Wellesley Road, Olivers Road, and West Road in the moments before the incident.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/83354/23.