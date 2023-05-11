John Hanson, 37, of James Road, Clacton, has been banned from entering Co-op stores in Connaught Avenue and in the Triangle Centre, Frinton, and in High Street, Walton.

It comes after Chelmsford Magistrates' Court granted a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

CBOs are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

It is an offence to breach the terms of a CBO and courts can impose a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine.

Hanson had previously admitted four counts of theft from a shop and, at the hearing, was also ordered to pay a total of £119 compensation, to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and participate in a Thinking Skills programme.

The court heard Hanson had stolen or attempted to steal alcohol and other food from Co-op stores in Frinton and Walton on February 11 and 17 and March 4.

He was on court bail at the time, with conditions not to enter any Co-op store in either town.

On March 9, Hanson again stole alcohol, this time from Sainsbury’s in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.

PC Glen Foote, of Essex Police's business crime team, worked with Clacton Local Policing Team to build the evidence required for the Crown Prosecution Service to seek the CBO.

He said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Offenders’ behaviour can affect staff and customers in the shops they target.

“We have a duty to protect all victims of crime from repeat offenders.

"And one way we can do this is by applying to the courts for criminal behaviour orders which are designed to prevent their re-offending and future impact on retail staff.”

Essex Police's business crime team specialises in supporting businesses, working to build relationships with independent shops and retail chains, explaining how they can report crime and what will happen when they do.

For more information, visit the Business Crime Team pages at essex.police.uk/businesscrime.