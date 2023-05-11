The Doctor Who star - who is best known for playing the 13th Doctor in the iconic BBC sci-fi series - will narrate the animation based on the 2016 book.

The Broadchurch access joins a star-studded cast including the likes of Rob Brydon as Fred, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú as Tabby, Cariad Lloyd as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan as Pat, and Susan Wokoma as Sock.

The film's synopsis is: "Fred, a busker, and his cat Tabby McTat who enjoy a contented life singing on the streets of London to delighted audiences.

"One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat left alone on the city streets?"

Illustrated by Axel Scheffler, Tabby McTat is the 11th story of Donaldson's to be turned into a film.

Speaking about the news, Donaldson said: "I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris.

"We also both love cats – in fact, we've just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats!"

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, added: "[Production company] Magic Light’s hugely entertaining adaptations of Julia and Axel’s works have been delighting families and viewers of all ages for over a decade now.

"I know that Tabby is a character loved by many, so I could not be happier that he’ll be brought to life this Christmas on BBC One and iPlayer."

'Tabby McTat' will air on BBC One at Christmas.