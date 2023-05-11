D Spence Family Butchers, in Plough Road, Great Bentley, has announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Closing - D Spence Family Butchers is shutting at the end of May (Image: Google Maps)

In a statement, owner Danny Spence said: “To all our loyal customers, it is with great regret we announce, due to circumstances beyond our control, D Spence Family Butchers will be closing on May 31.

“We will continue to provide you with our delicious meats until that date.

“We would like to thank you for your custom and continue support.

“Thank you all for your custom and support over the last eight years.”