A VILLAGE butchers shop has announced it is set to close.
D Spence Family Butchers, in Plough Road, Great Bentley, has announced it is closing its doors at the end of the month.
In a statement, owner Danny Spence said: “To all our loyal customers, it is with great regret we announce, due to circumstances beyond our control, D Spence Family Butchers will be closing on May 31.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
“We will continue to provide you with our delicious meats until that date.
“We would like to thank you for your custom and continue support.
“Thank you all for your custom and support over the last eight years.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here