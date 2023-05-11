The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, working with the county council, Southend Council and Thurrock Council, made a successful bid to the Home Office’s Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Fund.

Essex Police say this money will be used to pilot a "new and innovative" approach to targeting perpetrators of stalking behaviours, as well as intervening early with first-time entrants into the criminal justice system for "lower-risk" domestic abuse offences.

They will be given the opportunity to reflect upon and change their behaviours before they escalate.

The money will mean that the Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board can continue to fund innovate schemes including the Goodman and Sisters in Strength mentoring projects and The Change Hub perpetrator intervention programme for another two years.

These projects educate people involved in domestic abuse offences, encouraging them to change their behaviours, recognising what healthy relationships look like.

Young men and women who are at current risk within an abusive relationship or are at risk of entering into one in the future are offered a five week mentoring programme with the Goodman and Sisters in Strength projects.

The Change Hub is voluntary and free, providing 1-2-1 support and advice to people who want to make positive changes in how they behave in relationships with others. Support is also offered to those affected by the client’s abusive behaviour.

Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board's behaviour change campaign Reflect will also be continued.

These projects will also be independently evaluated thanks to the new funding; building up an evidence base and improving Essex Police's understanding of what works most effectively when seeking to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

A portion of the funding is also allocated to victim services, ensuring victims are informed, protected and offered help.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Breaking the cycle of domestic abuse is a key priority for us. By working in partnership to deliver projects which educate people we can prevent domestic abuse from happening in the first place and reduce the amount of harm this crime and behaviour causes.”

This Home Office Domestic Abuse perpetrator funding is available from 1st April 2023 to end-March 2025. It is supplemented with local match funding from the PFCC, Essex County Council, Thurrock Council, and Southend-on-Sea City Council.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article are encouraged to seek help available from domestic abuse service Essex Compass. Anyone in immediate danger should always call 999.