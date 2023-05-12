Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, May 12 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closure due to construction improvement works from 9 pm until 5am.
Additionally, on the Northbound way between Junction 29 and the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works at the same time.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 6 am.
M25
On the M25 clockwise way at Junction 25 there will be an exit slip road closure for cyclical maintenance between 11 pm and 5 am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, May 13 in Essex?
A12
There are no closures currently scheduled on the A12 for this day.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.
M25
There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, May 14 in Essex?
A12
There are no closures currently scheduled on the A12 for this day.
Dartford Crossing
There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing for this day.
M25
There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.
