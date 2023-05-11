Exercise Sedna on Saturday, May 20, aims to ensure they are prepared and that there is awareness and understanding across all agencies of how incidents are managed around the pier, and how to dynamically work together to improve outcomes for casualties.

Led by HM Coastguard, the exercise is a joint effort between Tendring Council, Essex Police, the RNLI, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

On the day agencies will take part in scenarios that will test their response, assets and communication, including the rescues of casualties in water and trapped in rocks.

HM Coastguard senior coastal operations officer Jen Hill said: “It is so important for us to train at call-out locations including around Clacton Pier - it means we can be as ready as possible for any type of incident, no matter the setting and conditions.

“It’s just as important to train with our brilliant partners to continue working together and utilising each other’s strengths and resources.”

Mike Carran, from Tendring Council, added: “Sadly, sometimes people do get into difficulty so it is important we know how best we can work together to help those who need it."