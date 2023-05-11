Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard said patients in Dovercourt have been left unable to get an appointment to see their GP at the “over-stretched” Mayflower Medical Centre, which has more than 17,500 patients on its books.

Sir Bernard organised a meeting between doctors, health officials and Neil O’Brien, Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, to discuss the problem on Wednesday.

Great Bentley Practice’s Dr Freda Bhati, Ed Garrett, chief executive of the Integrated Care Board for Suffolk and North East Essex, Susannah Howard, director of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Partnership and Laura Taylor-Green, director of the North East Essex Alliance Director, were also in attendance alongside Colchester Hospital chief executive Nick Hulme.

Sir Bernard also raised the issue in the House of Commons chamber, asking the minister about the Government’s ‘Pharmacy First’ plans and asked what steps it will take to ensure GPs have adequate premises for new GP staff.

He asked: “There are premises in Harwich, at the Mayflower surgery, where there is empty space in the building rented by the NHS from failed Labour PFI project, but the GPs themselves cannot afford to pay the rent so they sit empty. Still paid for by the taxpayer.

“What are we going to do about that?”

Following the meeting Sir Bernard said the minister was “very engaged” with the issue and that they would look at how Integrated Care Partnerships can be encouraged to tackle issues affecting coastal GP surgeries, including social deprivation-related health issues and recruitment.

He added that Mr Hulme would also look into how there can be more co-operation between the underused Minor Injuries Unit at Dovercourt’s Fryatt Hospital and the neighbouring Mayflower Medical Centre.

“The MIU is an underused resource and therefore the cost-per-patient is very high,” added Sir Bernard.

“There could be better ways of using it to support the practice.”

Mr Jenkin added that he hopes money from the Government’s Pharmacy First plans could also be used to help pharmacies in Harwich to remain open for more hours and on a Sunday.

“I’m really encouraged by the degree of engagement of all the health leaders in the area with the Mayflower Medical Centre and how ministers responded and engaged with the discussion,” he added.

“We don’t have a result yet, but it’s building for the future.”