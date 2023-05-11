Experts from the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning, stating that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

What to expect

The warning is in place between 11.30am and 7pm today.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/EzfyQHKp0B pic.twitter.com/D0CHzuGcmZ — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) May 11, 2023

The Met Office said: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

“Delays to train services are possible.”

Its forecasters also warned some buildings and structures could be left damaged by lightning strikes.

A similar warning was issued yesterday and on Tuesday. On Tuesday the rain in Essex caused one lane of the busy M11 to be submerged in water near Harlow, adding to the rush hour traffic chaos.

The extreme weather is predicted to be worse today, with forecasters adding: "Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures."

The Met Office has also warned loss of power is likely during the thunderstorm.

Chaos - One lane of the M11 was blocked by rainwater yesterday (Image: Essex County Council)

Today’s weather forecast for Essex

The Met Office predicts scattered heavy showers will develop through this afternoon across several areas of the country, including the east of England.

As much as 20 millimetres of rain could fall in less than an hour, increasing to up to 50 millimetres within two to three hours as the showers become slow-moving.

There is also the possibility of lightning and hail.