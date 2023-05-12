At 11pm on January 15 last year officers were called to Clacton beach after being alert by the ambulance service that a woman had walked into the sea.

Every available officer in Clacton attended and started to search the shoreline and the actions of Sergeant Andrew Hynes, PC Zoe Bowers and their colleague saw them commended.

Sgt Hynes said: “As I was walking towards the pier you could just hear, ‘Help me, help me’. At which point I say… I either said it over the radio or someone said it over the radio, and I sprinted down towards the pier.

“Once I saw her, I just sort of took my jacket off, handed my personal belongings over to a colleague, and ran in and swam out to her.

“I used to swim a lot when I was younger, so I felt I was a strong swimmer. Just instinct took over. I’m a police officer, she needs help, I need to help her. That’s what took over.”

Officers found where the woman entered the sea and as the current headed towards Clacton Pier, they searched the area.

They heard a voice shouting ‘help’ and located the woman clinging onto one of the pier legs about 30 metres from shore, struggling to stay above water.

PC Bowers added: It was cold and it was all hands on deck, obviously the sea is dangerous.

“It’s not something that we’re not accustomed to, so it’s just everyone piled down there and looking for this woman that had gone into the sea.

“I saw Sergeant Hynes going in and I thought… she was like a dot in the distance, I was like, ‘He’s going to be so knackered’. So I didn’t even really think about it, I just dropped my kit and went in.

The officers pulled the woman, who was in and out of consciousness, into the shore and then carried her up the beach to a waiting ambulance.

Following medical treatment, the woman was admitted to a mental health clinic.

The officers will be recognised with Essex Police Federation Bravery awards on Thursday, May 18.