AN Essex police officer didn’t miss a beat when a coronation street party saw him become an internet sensation.
PC Jake Mabey and his colleagues from Essex Police’s Epping Forest and Brentwood community policing team dropped in on more than 30 street parties on Sunday.
Having once been a keen drummer PC Mabey relived his youth with a skilful display of talent, playing along to Nirvana’s classic Smells Like Teen Spirit before taking on a solo performance.
An amused partygoer captured the set on camera which ultimately led to the officer going viral on social media.
PC Mabey drums the law into people every single day, but he also believes it’s vital for officers to be visible in the communities they serve.
READ MORE:
- Mum who saved £10k by holidaying in term time 'stands by decision' despite fines
- 'Where's my shed?' - Chaos on M25 after metal shed 'drops onto carriageway'
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
He said: “At every street party we went to, people assumed they were in trouble when we turned up and they’d turn the music down, but when we told them we were only there to say hello, it would come back to life.
“The minute I started playing everyone turned around or jumped up. They were clapping and dancing - I don’t think many people were expecting me to jump on the kit.
“It was a great reaction, everyone loved it.”
The musically minded officer joined the force in August last year after spending four years volunteering as a Special Constable alongside his former job as a youth worker.
He has a passion for helping people and predominantly responds to 999 calls in the Loughton area.
He added: “Community policing is all about being approachable, interacting with the public and building those long-term relationships. That’s what I really enjoy.”
Comparing his new career to his former voluntary role, PC Mabey continued: “It’s very different as a regular from being a Special but good fun.
“Would I recommend becoming a police officer? Definitely.”
Essex Police is currently recruiting. If you think you have what it takes to become a police officer, of if you’d like to find out more about joining the force, lots of information can be found on the Essex Police website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel