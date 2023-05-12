St Philomena’s School in Hadleigh Road, Frinton, launched the trail on May 5 with head boy William Lish and head girl Luna Tanner cutting the ribbon.

An opening ceremony was held in front of staff and children and it has been named The Coronation Play Trail to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Headteacher Philippa Mathews said: “After years of fundraising and a delay due to Covid, it has been wonderful to see the play trail finally installed.

“This has been such an important project for our school.

“We have held quiz nights, raffles, discos, bake sales and non-uniform days and every single penny donated by parents and our extended community has gone towards the play trail.”

The play trail has taken more than three years of planning and fundraising led by Mrs Mathews.

When she first joined the school, Mrs Mathews had a vision to improve the outdoor environment and provide pupils with an all-weather area and equipment to play and have fun.

Alongside the new installation, the children have access to a trolley full of play equipment chosen by the school council.