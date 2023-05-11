The match saw workers from SATO Harwich face off against Durite employees in Harwich and Parkeston Football Club’s stadium on Sunday, May 7.

It took place in memory of Louise Legge, who worked at Durite.

Money was raised at the event for her daughter Imogen Sale.

Louise died in March, aged 40, after a brave battle with cancer.

Admission to the event was £2 and £5,556 was raised in total from match tickets, a raffle and a Just Giving fundraiser.

Tony Armstrong, chairman of Harwich and Parkeston Football Club, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in organising and working to make the charity match at our ground the resounding success it undoubtedly was.

“Once again the townsfolk of Harwich and Dovercourt, more than 500 people in total, came out to help and contribute.

“The organisers and staff of both Durite and SATO represented their companies with great credit during the 90 minutes and the raffle showed again how supportive business and people were.”

The Just Giving page is open for donations which can be made by visiting justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lou-legge.