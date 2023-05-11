At the end of last year, Essex residents were asked to submit a piece of writing in any genre, using Essex as a theme, to the final Essex Year of Reading competition.

The competition, run by Essex County Council, inspired entrants ranging from ages four to 67 and among the shortlisted entrants is Beryl Brown, 65, from Bradfield and Steven Walker, 67, of Walton.

Creative - Steven Walker has written several books on Walton history (Image: Big Wave PR)

Beryl’s story Fiction in a Watery Corner of Essex and Steven's piece Forgotten Essex Heroine were shortlisted in the final writing competition.

Clare Kershaw, director of education at Essex County Council, said: “The Essex Year of Reading’s final competition has been a celebration of all different types of reading and writing, from stories to recipes, poems to raps.

“It’s been wonderful to see how creative the people of Essex are, and it’ll be great to see some of these works in print very soon.”

Some of the shortlisted entries will be published in the Essex Year of Reading anthology, and entrants who were shortlisted will receive a £30 book voucher and a certificate.

All longlisted pieces of writing will also be available to read on the Essex Year of Reading app.