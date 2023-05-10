Four of the five town council wards were contested at the elections on May 4, following which 15 Labour candidates and one Conservative were elected.

The council’s annual meeting will take place at Harwich’s Guildhall on May 25 to elect a new mayor, following which the town’s historic mayor-making ceremony will be held.

Current mayor Ivan Henderson said: “Residents have seen Labour councillors out there, working hard for them and that has paid off.

“I’m really pleased that they have given us that vote of confidence to continue the good work we have been doing.”

Mr Henderson said that over the past four years, the council has worked on delivering a skate park and has supported the Kindertransport and Flood memorials as well as the Tall Ships Project, which offers opportunities to local youngsters.

They have also supported the Harwich Festival, the International Shanty Festival and the Harwich Society in a bid to boost tourism, as well as funding Christmas events and festive lights.

In addition to the district council elections, Bradfield Parish Council was also contested.

The remaining parish and town council elections were not contested, with just enough or fewer candidates than seats available.

Those candidates were therefore elected without the need for a poll.