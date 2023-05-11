There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Buddy

Gender - Male

Age - Seven months old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

Buddy is described as an "active young lurcher pup" who loves to run around and go on walks with other dogs.

As he is still young he will need some more house training, but he knows some commands such as 'sit' and 'paw'.

He was showing food-guarding behaviours in his last home, so would benefit from being the only dog in the house.

Whisky and Persephone

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.

Gem

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Saluki crossbreed

Colour - White and brown

Gem is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA with limited history and is now looking for her forever home.

She is described as being cautious and shy but given time and patience she is likely to be a joy around the home.

The ideal home for Gem would be a patient one, where she can get used to a routine and be left alone for short periods.

Children in the home should be of secondary school age and any resident dogs to be calm (pending a successful meet).

Clementine

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Ginger and white

Clementine is a cat who is described as having a "larger-than-life personality" and will need an owner that is able to dedicate a lot of time and love.

Additionally, she is very playful and loves nothing more than curling up on a warm lap.

The RSPCA adds: "Clementine has a heart condition which she is on medication for and is unable to go outside because of this so she will need to strictly be a house cat in a one-cat household."

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”