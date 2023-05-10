There are seven categories in the Tendring Council-run awards, which firms, individual employees or sole traders based in the area can be entered for.

Nominations will close on Sunday, 4 June, after which they will be shortlisted by a judging panel; ahead of the awards ceremony which takes place at Clacton’s Princes Theatre in the Autumn during the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

Colbea, the enterprise and business support agency, is headline sponsor of the awards this year.

Mike Carran, Tendring Council assistant director for economic growth and leisure, encouraged people to put forward any and all businesses worthy of awards.

“After the success of last year’s inaugural Tendring4Growth Business Awards, we wanted to continue to celebrate the achievements of Tendring businesses,” Mr Carran said.

“We want to celebrate the huge range of fantastic businesses in Tendring, but we can only do that with your help in putting forward nominations.

“So please make sure you put your entries in – whether it’s your own business, or one that you use – so we can celebrate even more great firms in Tendring.”

Nomination forms and the award criteria can be found at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/business/tendring4growth-business-awards.