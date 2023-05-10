The Royal British Legion (RBL), supported by Tendring Council (TDC), held a VE Day service at the town’s War Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West at 11am.

The service was led by Rev David Lower, with a reading by the Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris.

Mr Harris thanked those who attended the ceremony, including the standard bearers on parade.

“It is always important that we mark occasions such as this, so that we may remember those who sacrificed so much in order to protect our freedoms,” Mr Harris added.

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “With conflict still happening in Europe today it was especially poignant to hold this service and commemorate those who serve their country.

"Thank you to everyone who came along.”