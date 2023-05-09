DRIVERS faced disruption after a bizarre incident on the M25.
Two lanes were closed on the busy motorway after reports a metal shed had found its way onto the carriageway.
National Highways reported the incident at just after 4.30pm today.
Lanes 2 and 3 (of 4) are closed on the #M25 J30 (#Tilbury) roundabout following a metal shed that has dropped onto the carriageway.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 9, 2023
There are long delays approaching J30 in both directions; please plan journeys in advance. https://t.co/Q2SJyxRqEC pic.twitter.com/9mgemeXhaW
The closure was at the junction 30 roundabout in Tilbury, close to the A13.
All lanes were re-opened shortly after 6pm, but it took around 45 minutes for the traffic to recover.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel