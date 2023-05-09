The Nick Ross Orchestra The Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era will be staging a show on May 27 at 7pm.

The group partially named after Miller will perform in a special spring bank holiday weekend concert at West Cliff Theatre.

This show intends to provide a sense of nostalgia for fans of 1940s and 1950s music.

For more information, call 01255 43 33 44 or visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.