A long-standing music group is coming to Clacton later this month.
The Nick Ross Orchestra The Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era will be staging a show on May 27 at 7pm.
The group partially named after Miller will perform in a special spring bank holiday weekend concert at West Cliff Theatre.
This show intends to provide a sense of nostalgia for fans of 1940s and 1950s music.
For more information, call 01255 43 33 44 or visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.
