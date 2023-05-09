All six town council wards were contested at the local elections on May 4, following which eight Tendring First and seven Conservatives were elected, alongside one independent.

Despite not having a majority, Tendring First will likely remain in control of the council given it has half of the elected councillors alongside the existing mayor’s casting vote.

Mayor Terry Allen formed the breakaway group in 2007, since which it held the majority of seats on the town council.

Mr Allen said: “I want to say a big thank you to all those who supported us at the election – to return eight independent councillors at a time like this is tremendous.

"We hope we can carry on the good work we have done for the town council area, which has included funding our PCSOs, reopening toilets closed by the district council, fighting to save the libraries, reopening the Post Office at The Triangle, as well as opening parks in Frinton and Walton and a children's play park in Great Holland.

"We hope we can serve the area for another four years."

The next mayor will be appointed at a meeting of the council on May 18.