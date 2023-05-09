Damage was caused to the machines at the Coronation Car Park at Bathouse Meadow on Monday.

Damage, including graffiti, was also caused to the children’s play area in The Esplanade, as well as to display signs and bins.

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the meter's supply box between 10am and 2pm.

This attack follows an initial report of criminal damage in which pellets were fired from an air gun in Princes Esplanade on April 8.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information regarding the damage or can identify the graffiti tags or have CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to these incidents, then please get in contact with us.

READ MORE >> Police investigating Walton criminal damage incident to pay machine

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 but always call 999 in an emergency or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Defaced - Tourism imagery was also ruined (Image: Essex Police)

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/63662/23.”