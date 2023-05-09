Events were put on across Tendring to mark the historic day, including street parties in Connaught Avenue in Frinton and Walton High Street on Sunday.

The event in Connaught was sponsored by Adnams, which opened a shop in the street last month, and was organised by the Frinton Chamber of Commerce.

Spokesman David Foster said it included food, rides, stalls, music, dancers and a magician, while people were encouraged to bring their own picnic.

He added: “Tables were set out along the avenue for the crowds that flocked in to enjoy the entertainment and hospitality of the organisers whose businesses contributed sponsorship to make this a memorable occasion.

“There were choirs, dancers and singers throughout the avenue and there were roundabouts for the young children.

“By lunch time the avenue was packed and vibrant with glorious sunshine throughout.”

Residents also turned out in force for a street party in Third Avenue, Frinton, where Frintondene care home raised £735 for Dementia UK and the Alzheimers Society.

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen said: “It was an excellent weekend - Frinton and Walton have come out tops again with their celebrations, thanks to the business group and sponsors, including the town council.

“Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the coronation.

“As they came out for Queen Elizabeth, they are now coming out for our new king, Charles III.”