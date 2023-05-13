A DRIVER who committed a hattrick of speeding offences in three days has been fined by magistrates.
James Galvin, 33, initially clocked driving at 88mph on the A12 at Kelvedon on May 9 last year.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he was then caught by the next speed camera at 81mph.
He was then caught two days later driving at 80mph at the same place. The speed limit at the time of all offences was 70mph.
Galvin, of Tower Street, Brightlingsea, admitted speeding on three separate occasions.
He was handed nine points in total and must pay £618 to the court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel