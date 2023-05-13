James Galvin, 33, initially clocked driving at 88mph on the A12 at Kelvedon on May 9 last year.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he was then caught by the next speed camera at 81mph.

He was then caught two days later driving at 80mph at the same place. The speed limit at the time of all offences was 70mph.

Hearing - Colchester Magistrates' Court (Image: Archant)

Galvin, of Tower Street, Brightlingsea, admitted speeding on three separate occasions.

He was handed nine points in total and must pay £618 to the court.