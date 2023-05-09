The star has been on and off the soap for over 12 years but is now said to leave the cobbles behind.

The actress's exit was reported by The Sun back in April where it was reported that they were planning a huge storyline for Leach's departure.

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach to exit ITV soap

Although the Coronation Street star is said to be leaving, it's reported that she won't be killed off giving her the opportunity to return one day.

As a source told the national paper: "Ellie’s been on the soap since she was 10 years old so it’s all she’s known, she sees the cast like an extension of her family. She’s sad to be leaving, but grateful that her character won’t be killed off.

"She’s going to have a go at trying other acting roles for a bit."

Faye's final weeks are set to see her make a big decision as she chooses whether to rekindle with ex-Jackson or stick with Craig.

Coronation Street is on daily at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.