Albanian nationals Emiljan Cani and Ervis Qerimaj were found growing the Class B drug by police officers investigating a separate matter on December 15 last year.

Upon entering a property in Beach Road, the constables found kit used for the cultivation of cannabis and a hole in the wall connecting it to the neighbouring house.

Cani, 26, and Qerimaj, 37, were then arrested after a brief chase on foot having been spotted by the officers walking out the front door of the second address.

Officials determined the property contained cannabis plants worth £470,000 and the operation was able to produce “significant quantities for commercial use”.

Evelyn Hicks, mitigating for both defendants, said they were promised a job in the construction industry to repay their debt of being facilitated from Albania to the UK.

Instead, they were made to work in the drug den with Cani owing €22,000 and Qerimaj £20,000.

Ms Hicks said Cani was initially taken to Liverpool but was imprisoned for his role in another drugs operation.

Following his release, he was seen by the people who brought him to the UK and was taken to Clacton to continue repaying his debt.

“He was given food which was left at the door and a telephone with instructions on how to water the plants and what to do,” said Ms Hicks.

The barrister said Qerimaj was taken to Clacton in October 2022 and also handed a phone with instructions on how to care for the grow.

She added: “His role was to simply water the plants and nothing more.”

The defendants, both of no fixed abode in the Clacton area, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B.

Cani was jailed for two years and Qerimaj for 16 months.

Judge Mary Loram KC said: “I am told you were given food and instructions and that you didn’t have much idea what was going on. I don’t accept the last part.

“You were in a house surrounded by drugs. Of course you knew what was going on.”

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.

