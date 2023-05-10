A CARE provider has stopped using several types of cleaners in its home and is expected to save around £30,000 in the next five years as a result.
Black Swan Care Group, which has care homes in Clacton, Frinton and Walton, has made the move that will see it remove more than 50 types of glass cleaners, deodorisers, surface sanitisers, multipurpose cleaners, J-cloths and single-use surface wipes in its homes.
Cleaning and sanitising with these products has been replaced by an innovative two-stage cleaning and sanitising process using a ‘stabilised aqueous ozone’ cleaner and sanitiser with microfibre cloths.
Susan Webster, operations director at Black Swan Care group, is very supportive of the new process developed by Tersano.
She said: “We are incredibly impressed with the Tersano system – the results we’re seeing are really impressive.
“Not only are we continuing to have a powerful, effective cleaning process, which is vital in our homes, we are also going to see a massive reduction in the use of plastics.
“Black Swan are more and more conscious of sustainability and our impact on the environment, so anything we can do to reduce this is welcomed.”
