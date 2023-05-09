Essex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a serious safety warning following the tragic and preventable death of an elderly man.

The 82-year-old man died after accidentally setting fire to himself while refilling his lighter.

READ MORE >> Police probe after man and woman suddenly die 'following music festival in Basildon'

It is believed the man unknowingly spilled some of the lighter fluid on his clothing which then ignited.

The fire caused significant burns to his body, and he was found deceased by paramedics in Essex.

Ben Turner, group manager, said: “This was a very tragic accident, and we want to send our sincere condolences to the man’s family.

“Re-fillable lighters are becoming more popular due to the environmental impact of the disposable lighters.

“While we understand the appeal of this type of lighter, we want everyone who owns one to know the risks and understand how to use them safety.

“If you use a refillable lighter, follow our safety advice:”

Essex Fire has released safety advice on this:

Never smoke while re-fuelling your refillable lighter.

Always refill a lighter in an open or well-ventilated space with sufficient air circulation.

Take extra care not to spill any liquid when refilling your lighter.

Any clothing that has come in contact with butane should be washed thoroughly.

For more safety advice, visit: https://www.essex-fire.gov.uk/lightersrefillable-lighters