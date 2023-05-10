Tendring Specialist Stroke Services (TSSS) The Stroke Charity is hosting its fair and the charity’s spring fairy will be making an appearance.

The fair will raise funds for the charity’s therapy work across Tendring and Colchester.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The Stroke Charity works with people who have had a stroke to support them with building confidence and acceptance following a stroke diagnosis.

“Experiencing a stroke has a huge impact on a person, and unseen symptoms that affect mood and cognition are often overlooked, stroke survivors can be left with a range of disabilities or health issues.

“TSSS The Stroke Charity provide rehabilitation, in the form of physio, access to a rehab nurse to support your stroke journey. wellbeing activity sessions and emotional counselling, social groups as well as art therapies.”

May is stroke awareness month and the charity has published a stroke awareness book, supporting those with a diagnosis.

Cakes, books, games and the charity’s breakfast café at its therapy centre will be open during the spring fair.

The event is on Saturday, May 13, between 10am and 12.30pm at 85 Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, next to Tesco Express.