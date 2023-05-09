Comedian Paul, who was originally from Birkenhead, Merseyside, but spent the later years of his life living on a farm in Kent, South East England, appears in the clip 'Welcome To Liverpool', which sees famous scousers share their pride in the northern city playing host to the biggest music contest in the world for 2022 winners Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The broadcaster and animal rights campaigner, who rose to fame playing his drag alter ego Lily Savage and died aged 67 on March 28 due to cardiac arrhythmia, can be seen at his Aldington home getting his house tidy for Eurovision and hoovering with one of his dogs in his hand.

'The Great British Bake Off' judge Paul Hollywood - who is from the Wirral - and 'The Royle Family' actor Ricky Tomlinson are also among those featured in the short, which will kick off the first Eurovision semi-final and the 2023 contest tonight at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Paul's family said at his funeral they will miss him “forever”.

The 'For the Love of Dogs' host was honoured by scores of family, friends, and loved ones at his final farewell in Adlington.

His husband Andre Portasio was seen wiping away tears as he rode a horse and carriage carrying Paul’s coffin while clutching their dog Conchita.

He then led mourners into Paul's private funeral service, with famous mourners including Ronnie Wood, Alan Carr, Jo Brand, and Julian Clary.

Paul’s daughter Sharyn said in a note left in tribute to her dad: “Gongan, we miss you so much, Abel and Halo will never forget you. Your little teddy is with you. I love you.”

And a tribute from his heartbroken sister Sheila said: “Dear Paul, beloved and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Will love, remember and miss you forever. Rest in peace.”