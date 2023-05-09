Andy Whyment and Georgia Toffolo were sent home after losing the Gold Rush challenge to Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo.

The two teams had known beforehand that whoever lost would be sent home.

The two leaders of the two 'prides' in camp, Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney, had picked the four individuals to face that outcome.

Unfortunately for @ToffTalks and @andywhyment81, this Trial wasn’t their gold rush, and it’s time for them to catch the boat home 😢 Thanks for being top sports! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4debzQBH5Q — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 8, 2023

What did the Gold Rush challenge involve?





The celebs had to go on their backs to enter mineshafts to collect gold nuggets, with the first team to tip their scales winning.

When the campmates were strapped in and put into the mineshafts, they were met with gross liquids falling on top of them.

Why isn't I'm A Celebrity South Africa being filmed live?





It was reported in The Mirror last April that plans were scheduled to film a series in South Africa featuring contestants who had participated in earlier series.

This was reportedly done as a backup plan by ITV in case they had not been able to return to Australia for the regular series due to Covid restrictions.

Despite the previous two series having been filmed in Wales to counteract this, there was not any desire to use it again.

An insider told the news site at the time: "This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years.

“There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers."

Producers planned to show the series in early 2023 if they were able to return to filming I’m a Celeb in Australia, as indeed they were.

Filming for the South Africa series took place in July 2022

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.