Today it is only three and a half metres tall, but the Naze Protection Society’s newly planted beech tree is showing early signs of vigour in Walton.

Planted on the Naze to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation, the beech tree is expected to reach more than 25 metres in height and become the home to a diversity of wildlife.

A spokeswoman for the Naze Protection Society said: “It's many buds will soon shoot leaves and then catkins and in the autumn produce beech-nuts.

“In one of Mayor Terry Allen's last official duties he attended the planting ceremony and with others used watering-cans to give the tree an extra welcoming watering to its life on the Naze.”

This project is a partnership with Tendring Council, The Naze Centre, The Naze Tower and is organised by The Naze Protection Society.

In the autumn schoolchildren will be planting 210 saplings supplied free by The Woodland Trust to form a hedge of colourful leaves, blossoms, hips and berries.