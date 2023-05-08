Rachel Bosler, a 27-year-old Just Stop Oil protester living in Colchester, was detained on Wednesday while marching from Downing Street to Parliament Square.

The demonstrator, originally from California, was one of several people to be arrested as protesters demanded the Government halt all new oil and gas licenses and consents.

Determined – Protestors from across England headed to the capital (Image: Just Stop Oil)

Rachel, an assistant lecturer at the University of Essex, has been arrested multiple times in the past but said she did not expect to be arrested on this occasion.

After being released on bail she was told she could only protest on the pavement but says she was then arrested again despite following the orders.

On both occasions, the police were acting with new powers granted by the Home Office as part of the ‘Public Order’ act, which has gained royal assent.

Bizarre – Rachel was arrested, bailed, then arrested again after ‘following police instructions’ (Image: Just Stop Oil)

These additional powers were previously rejected by the House of Lords.

However, activists feel the controversial introduction of secondary legislation has enabled the Home Secretary to bypass the democratic process.

Rachael said: “Being arrested is a bit of a weird feeling, it’s not something I ever thought was going to be part of my life.

“I had to be evacuated because of forest fires several times as a kid and watched the ocean get more and more polluted.

Concerned – Rachel, who moved to Colchester nine years ago, is focused on getting the government’s attention. (Image: Just Stop Oil)

“The past few years I have been really scared. The Government is just not listening to what these great scientists are saying.”

Rachel was detained as protesters marched through London in a show of solidarity against new anti-protest legislation and after oil companies recorded yet more profits.

The activists state they will stop their protests when the Government makes a meaningful statement in relation to stopping all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

Just Stop Oil supporters have been slow marching in the capital every day since the 24 April.

Since the Just Stop Oil campaign began on 01 April 2022, there have been over 2,100 arrests and 138 people have spent time in prison.