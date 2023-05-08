Footage shows the uniformed copper playing along with a local guitarist after arriving at the do in Theydon Bois, Essex.

Delighted residents are seen cheering the display on Sunday evening (7/5) as millions celebrated King Charles' coronation across the UK.

After the officer from Essex Police completes his 'set', he proudly says he's available for parties while putting his helmet back on.

One local resident joked: "A load of coppers turned up to our street party yesterday, then one of them started playing drums.''

King and Queen 'deeply touched' by celebrations

Buckingham Palace has said The King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation.

As the festivities continued on Sunday with Big Lunches attended by royals, and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, the Palace said newly-crowned Charles and Camilla are “profoundly grateful” to those who helped make it such a “glorious occasion”.

Tens of thousands turned out in central London to see the pomp and pageantry, with Charles and Camilla processing through the streets in the Gold State Coach and taking to the Palace balcony in their glittering crowns.

More than 18 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the ceremony on TV, compared with 26.5 million for the late Queen’s funeral in September.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”