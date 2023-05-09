It was the first coronation for many residents and street parties in Dovercourt, Manningtree, Parkeston, Frinton and Walton took place to mark the occasion.

The Big Coronation Event took place in Dovercourt Town Centre on Saturday, May 6.

Having Fun - Residents enjoyed refreshments at the Frinton party (Image: Kevin Jay)

It was organised by Sally Goff and Jake Race of the Harwich and Dovercourt Partnership and supported by Dovercourt Street Market and Harwich Town Council.

Sally said the event was a success despite the weather.

She said: “It was a lot better than expected due to the conditions, it was very busy and there were a lot of families and children there.

Dazzling - Beautiful fireworks celebrated the King's coronation in Clacton (Image: Kevin Jay)

“It turned out to be a good day all things considered. The performers on stage were brilliant as well.”

The Dovercourt event saw all stalls sell out and had lots of fun activities for youngsters such as flag and crown making, and cut-out display stands of the new King and Queen, painted by Kenny Ratcliffe.

Performers on the day included Wendy Brown, Nikki Evans and Ruby Poole, the Ukelele Band and Elephant Jane.

Eventful - The coronation was the first for many Manningtree residents (Image: Manningtree Town Council)

Sally added: “The security man was doing a count and said we had 1000 people there which was fantastic.

“The people of Dovercourt and Harwich are a hardy lot who come out to support whatever the weather and we’re grateful for that.

“A big thank you to Jake Race and Kenny Ratcliffe, all the performers, traders, marshals and volunteers who helped with the event.”

Braving Elements – Dovercourt residents endured tough weather on the day (Image: Steve Brading)

Further street parties and fun events were in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, on Saturday with rides, stalls, magicians and music, organised by Frinton Business Group and sponsored by the Adnams.

A big lunch and street party also took place in Manningtree High Street hosted by Manningtree Town Council on Sunday, May 7, with a vintage high street party in Walton.

Michelle Taylor, Manningtree mayor, said: "We had a fantastic day, celebrating our community, with live music, fabulous entertainment and a real party atmosphere.

Performance – Dovercourt Ukelele Club were on stage (Image: Steve Brading)

"The town council wants to send heartfelt thanks to all who made it possible."

Events were rounded off on Monday, May 8 as the bunting was out in Welfare Park, Parkeston.