The home in Jaywick was among 131 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Thursday, May 4.

Offered jointly with Village Estates, 4 Tamarisk Way went under the gavel at £47,000.

Paul Bridgeman, director and auctioneer, said: “We had strong interest in this residential investment property is situated close to the seafront at Jaywick

“It is situated in an area that is undergoing regeneration and that may have prompted the competitive bidding which achieved a great result for both vendor and purchaser.

“We considered it suitable for continuing investment as it generates a good income.”

The property is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement at a current rental of £150 per week, the property generates £7,800 per annum.

Less than three miles from the attractions and facilities of Clacton, the property includes a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Outside there is a yard to the front of the property.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on Thursday 15 June. Closing date for entries is 22 May with the catalogue available from 26 May.

For more information visit cliveemson.co.uk.