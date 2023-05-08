Essex Boys and Girls Club is set to host the evening in The Wick Lodge Bar and Restaurant, Clacton, to celebrate participants in its Tendring Respect Project.

The Tendring Respect Project is aimed at year nine students and takes place over a four month period during term time.

Fun Time - The youngsters enjoyed an adventurous trip to Wales (Image: Essex Police/Walton Youth Club)

It helps participants to view crisis situations in a less daunting way by re-framing adversities.

A spokesman for Essex Boys and Girls Club: “Both beneficial and damaging effects of actions are recognised and the young people are taught to set reasonable and manageable goals to deal with problems.

READ MORE >> Tendring youngsters treated to Lake District trip by charity

“All events take place away from the school setting and are delivered by fully vetted and trained youth workers.

“This informality allows the young people to open up to trusted adults and overcome fears and barriers to progress.”

The project has seen youngsters from across Tendring go on amazing trips including to the Lake District and Wales.

READ MORE >> Walton and Frinton officer and Youth Club go on Wales adventure trip

The Tendring Respect Project will take place on Thursday, May 11, arriving at 6.45pm with a 7pm start.

A presentation evening for Colchester Respect Project participants will take place on Tuesday, May 23, arriving at 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

For more information call 01245 264 783.