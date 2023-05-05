Posting an Instagram story to her 5.6 million followers on social media, Stacey shared a photo of the birthday cake which has been specially made for 11-year-old son Leighton.

The creation, which Stacey bought from Essex Cake Shop, in Halstead Road, was a black covered cake with a white chocolate ganache drip and topped with a handmade figure.

The celeb wrote on the Instagram post: “It’s Leighton’s birthday today – his last birthday in primary school.

“Happy birthday Leighton – you make us smile every day.

“So proud of the wonderful man you’re becoming – forever and always little one.”

Business owner Megan Thurman described it as "an amazing honour" to be asked by Stacey to order one of her cakes.