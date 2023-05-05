Officers have been made aware of a car meet involving up to 400 cars has been planned to take place in Chelmer Valley, Chelmsford area on Sunday (May 7) and a dispersal order is authorised to combat the anti-social use of vehicles associated with this meet.

The dispersal order will give officers the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area.

It’s in place from 5pm today, Friday May 5 until 6am on Monday May 9.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone, Chelmsford and Maldon Community Policing Team said: “While car enthusiasts gather to meet with like-minded car owners and show their vehicles to others, we cannot allow those intent on anti-social use of these vehicles to cause the community concerns.

“Residents complain of excessive noise issues, anti-social driving, and safety concerns when car meets take place.

“The authorisation of a dispersal order will help us deal effectively with anyone who uses their vehicle in an anti-social manner.

“Officers from my team will be on duty to ensure our residents are not caused harassment, alarm or distress by the actions of others.”