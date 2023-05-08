Giles Watling, a professionally trained actor who has been the Clacton MP since 2017, will lead the free public lecture and panel debate at Essex University’s Colchester campus.

Titled ‘Misinformation in the era of artificial intelligence’, the panel debate will be held at the university’s business school where several academics – experts in law, politics and AI – will join Mr Watling.

Tickets are available via bit.ly/3HJpWeT.