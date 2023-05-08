ARTIFICIAL intelligence is going to be placed under the microscope on Friday as the MP for Clacton leads a public lecture on the subject at Essex University.
Giles Watling, a professionally trained actor who has been the Clacton MP since 2017, will lead the free public lecture and panel debate at Essex University’s Colchester campus.
Titled ‘Misinformation in the era of artificial intelligence’, the panel debate will be held at the university’s business school where several academics – experts in law, politics and AI – will join Mr Watling.
Tickets are available via bit.ly/3HJpWeT.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article