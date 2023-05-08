Lidl has published its list of priority locations for new stores, which includes two sites in Colchester and one in Braintree, with its boss saying he wants every household in the country to have access to one of its stores.

The retailer, which already has more than 950 stores across the country, also hopes to relocate one of its existing branches in Clacton.

In Colchester, this could mean new stores opening in the north and west of the city, in addition to the three existing stores in St Andrew’s Avenue, Gosbecks Road, and Abbots Road.

Expansion - Lidl is seeking out new locations in north and mid Essex (Image: Lidl GB)

Detailing its requirements for new stores, Lidl said it is on the lookout for prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

The new stores would be between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and would boast at least 100 car parking spaces.

The update comes after Lidl welcomed a record number of new shoppers to its stores in 2022, as over 1.4 million switched to Lidl from its competitors in a bid to get the best value produce.

Its chief executive, Ryan McDonnell, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”

Mile End councillor Martin Goss said another supermarket would be welcomed in north Colchester but urged other retailers to step up to the plate.

Unwanted - Mile End councillor Martin Goss fears a fourth and fifth Lidl store wouldn't be in the city's best interests (Image: Archant)

Mr Goss added: “Morrisons is actively looking for a site and I would encourage them to continue to do so.

“There’s a need for supermarkets and as a growing city all the existing ones are at capacity.

“All the brands serve a purpose, but I don’t think it’s healthy to have five of the same in any city. We need more variety.”