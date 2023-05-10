The Hungry Bedouin opened in Connaught Avenue in December following the success of its first branch at London's Westfield shopping centre.

But in March, a hygiene review conducted by the Food Standards Agency, the Frinton eaterie received a score of zero out of five.

Co-owner Rachid Radi said the rating was due to poor building design, rather than the food or food storage.

Mr Radi added their initial review from Food Standards Agency had been positive with no issues being highlighted.

But after rebranding as a restaurant rather than a cafe, it was a much different story.

Mr Radi said: “When we reopened, we called them up and said can come you down.

“The inspector came and picked up on things that were building-related rather than to do with the food.

"The store cupboard we have at the back wasn’t made of the right material, which we didn’t know about because the builder did it.

“The shelving we put in the kitchen wasn’t the right material, so we changed it.

“The handwash had a couple of obstructions in the way so they couldn’t easily access it, so we removed the obstructions.”

Mr Radi said he was keen for the agency to return to re-inspect the business following the changes.

"They actually didn’t put a date on it," he said.

“All the food handling systems are perfect - it’s just structural stuff.

“It’s not an emergency or they would’ve just shut us down.

“I think it’s unfair they gave us zero, but it is what is.”

Mr Radi said the restaurant has made all the corrections it has been asked to undertake

“We fixed it all up and we’re waiting for them to get back to us," he said.

“We just replaced everything.”

A total of 83 per cent of Tendring’s 231 rated restaurants, cafés and canteens are rated five out of five while just one, The Hungry Bedouin, was rated zero.

The Food Standards Agency and Tendring Council declined to comment.