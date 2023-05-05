More than 1,560 young people took part in the fourth Essex Violence and Vulnerability Youth Voices Listening Project.

Members of youth groups across the county were asked how safe they feel in their communities with the results giving a picture of the fears and concerns of children.

While knife crime and getting stabbed were the top concerns in Essex, young people in Colchester said their main worry was fighting.

Worries - Knife crime was the top concern for young people across Essex (Image: PA Media)

One young person said: “If there aren’t places for us to go, like skate parks and clubs, it'll just make young people stay out and maybe get into the wrong crowds and make stupid decisions and mistakes.”

Knife crime was high on the list of concerns in Colchester, in third place, while fears about drug users came second.

In Tendring, the 91 young people surveyed highlighted completely different issues, with worries over poorly lit areas, youth violence being out of control, and “roadmen” being the three biggest concerns in the district.

Roadmen refers to drug dealers and drug gangs.

One of the participants from Tendring said: “Being with friends makes me feel protected, and being with a boy group of friends makes me feel even safer.”

Across the county, there was a general feeling that violence was becoming normalised and there were no repercussions from it.

All young people would like to see more sports activities and youth clubs available which are affordable and local, in safe spaces run by trusted adults.

Essex’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst, reiterated that “Essex is a safe county”.

“Young people right across our county have been open and honest about the things that make them feel unsafe and now it is our responsibility to act on these findings,” he said.

Mr Hirst added: “I will be sharing the report with colleagues across Essex to see what we have the power, capability, and resources to change. I am confident that by working in partnership we can help our young people feel safer and happier as they live, study, work and play in Essex.”