Paul Bibby is well known for his over-the-top decorations.

Every year, crowds are drawn to his home as he puts up phenomenal Christmas light displays, and it’s a similar story when it comes to major sporting events and royal celebrations.

In preparation for the coronation weekend, Mr Bibby has strung up around 100 flags outside his home in Chelmsford.

Decorated - Paul has adorned his home with around 100 Union Jacks (Image: SWNS)

The 57-year-old, who lives with his partner, Linda, and son, Aaron, said: "I always think if I'm going to decorate, I won't mess about.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

"People think I'm slightly mad - but it's just what I like to do.

"The reason I'm going big for the coronation this year is because this will probably be the only coronation I see in my lifetime.”

The full-time carer, who is a huge fan of the royals, said: "I'll be watching the coronation on TV - I hope the weather will be good too.

Royalist - Paul is a huge fan of the royals (Image: SWNS)

"I'm quite a big fan of the royal family - I celebrated the Queen, bless her.

"I don't know what sort of King Charles will be, but hopefully he'll take after his mum."