Members of 7th Clacton Beavers and Cubs were joined by officers from Essex Police’s Clacton community policing team, which is keen to ensure children feel confident in talking to police officers.

Joining the children at the Tendring District Scout Centre, in Valley Road, Clacton, the officers took part in a range of activities, including a real-life game of Cluedo.

Clacton’s community safety and engagement officer, PC Nikki Heath, was among the officers attending.

During their visit, the police officers also carried out a warm-up session, helped the children try uniforms on, and taught them the phonetic alphabet.

“I had the Beavers leader Emily Boyden contact me asking if police officers could visit in relation to the ‘Community’ aspect they are learning about,” explained PC Heath.

She added: “We set up tables to teach the Beavers and Cubs about fingerprints, radios, the police uniform and also an investigation game where they needed to work out who was a suspect.

“At the end each young person received a certificate.”

Colchester-based officers soon followed suit, making a visit to Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts groups in Langham.

The event saw the children engage with two PCSOs in conversations about their personal safety and the safety of others, and, like their counterparts in Clacton, they were able to try on some pieces of police uniforms.

A spokesperson for Essex Police’s Colchester community policing team said: “PCSO Woolford and PCSO Robinson popped in to see the Langham Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts groups.

“[They were] talking to the children about how to keep themselves safe, keep others safe, and they even got to try on some uniform as well as asking lots of interesting questions.

“As you can see by their faces, the session was thoroughly enjoyed by all and is an important part of community policing by ensuring children feel confident to speak to the police.”

