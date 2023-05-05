Crews of the Harwich RNLI all-weather lifeboat The Duke of Kent joined forces with Holbrook and Felixstowe rescue teams.

On April 26, the crews partnered with The Woolverstone Project, a charity that helps people with disabilities learn how to sail.

A spokesman for Harwich RNLI said: “The RNLI crew, together with both Coastguard teams, met over the evening to explore how a variety of different rescue scenarios could be modified to include service users of the Woolverstone Project in the event that they found themselves in a difficult circumstance.”

This year’s RNLI Mayday Mile challenge kicked off with a saunter to Banksy by Harwich RNLI crews and supporters.

On May 1, the group took part in the walk to raise money for the charity.

The Harwich RNLI spokesman added: “A lively and conversational stroll took place, beginning at the Harwich Lifeboat Station and making its way to Stone Pier, where a piece of artwork by Banksy is located, before making its way back to the lifeboat station.

“Some participants had their dogs with them, and the weather was pleasant during the excursion.”

For more information on this year’s Mayday Mile visit rnli.org/mayday/mayday-mile.