John McAllister’s poem, The Windmill, was inspired by the story of Ramsey Mill which was moved to the village in 1842 and ceased operating in 1949, when John was born.

The Windmill received an award after John entered a writing competition for Essex County Council’s Year of Reading campaign.

John said: “I initially wrote the poem during my time with the Open University when I was on a poetry course.

“One night whilst I was attending Harwich Folk Club, I read it to the members as one of the items contributed to an evening of songs, tunes and poems.

“Debbie Jones then suggested that it would make a good children’s book and when I went home to think about it, I agreed.”

John looked around for an illustrator and ended up finding Samuel Batley through a mutual contact.

Samuel gave him a sample of his art that won John over and the two teamed up.

John added: “I self-published the book for my family and friends as a coloured illustration and also as a colouring book.

“I’d like to reiterate that I was gobsmacked to have won the award but very grateful at the same time.”

To listen to John’s reading of The Windmill visit bit.ly/3NFighz.